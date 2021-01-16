U.S. Army Sgt. Dontrel Johnson, assigned to Virginia Army National Guard’s Charlie Company, 429th Brigade Support Battalion, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, stands guard at the Capitol Jan. 16, 2021, in Washington, D.C. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (Va. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Szoke)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2021 09:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780707
|VIRIN:
|210116-Z-DU853-1007
|Filename:
|DOD_108142581
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Charlie Med Soldier supporting operations in Washington, D.C., by Elizabeth Szoke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
