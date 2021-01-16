Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charlie Med Soldier supporting operations in Washington, D.C.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2021

    Video by Elizabeth Szoke 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Virginia National Guard

    U.S. Army Sgt. Dontrel Johnson, assigned to Virginia Army National Guard’s Charlie Company, 429th Brigade Support Battalion, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, stands guard at the Capitol Jan. 16, 2021, in Washington, D.C. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (Va. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Szoke)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2021
    Date Posted: 01.18.2021
    WASHINGTON, DC, US 

