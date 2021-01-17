Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Jersey and Hawaii Army National Guard Soldiers coordinate traffic management efforts for 59th Presidential Inauguration

    ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    Members of the New Jersey and Hawaii Army National Guard meet in Washington, D.C., with federal and district authorities and discuss traffic management plans for the 59th Presidential Inauguration Jan. 17, 2021, Washington D.C. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2021
    Date Posted: 01.18.2021 09:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780705
    VIRIN: 210117-Z-IX631-001
    Filename: DOD_108142578
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: ALEXANDRIA, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Jersey and Hawaii Army National Guard Soldiers coordinate traffic management efforts for 59th Presidential Inauguration, by MSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Inauguration
    Hawaii
    National Guard
    CAPDC21
    487th Infantry Brigade

