Members of the New Jersey and Hawaii Army National Guard meet in Washington, D.C., with federal and district authorities and discuss traffic management plans for the 59th Presidential Inauguration Jan. 17, 2021, Washington D.C. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2021 09:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780705
|VIRIN:
|210117-Z-IX631-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108142578
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|ALEXANDRIA, VA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, New Jersey and Hawaii Army National Guard Soldiers coordinate traffic management efforts for 59th Presidential Inauguration, by MSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
