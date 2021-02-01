Biohacking your Best

Dr. (Maj.) Regan Stiegmann, U.S. Air Force Flight Surgeon and Lifestyle and Performance Medicine Specialist, explains how to "biohack" even during a deployment.
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2021 23:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780699
|VIRIN:
|210102-F-HJ760-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108142435
|Length:
|00:03:06
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
