    Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration

    CAMP RIPLEY, MN, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Video by Sgt. Sydney Mariette 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Soldiers from the Minnesota National Guard’s B Troop, 1-94th Cavalry Squadron train at Camp Ripley before traveling to Washington D.C. to provide support to local law enforcement for the 59th Presidential Inauguration. More than 850 Minnesota Guardsmen will join Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen from across the Nation who have been authorized to provide security, communications, medical evacuation and other support to civilian authorities. (Minnesota National Guard video by Sgt. Sydney Mariette)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.17.2021 20:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 780697
    VIRIN: 210115-Z-KO357-567
    Filename: DOD_108142345
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MN, US 

    This work, Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration, by SGT Sydney Mariette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Minnesota
    Inauguration
    Camp Ripley
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard
    1-94th Cavalry Squadron

