Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration

Soldiers from the Minnesota National Guard’s B Troop, 1-94th Cavalry Squadron train at Camp Ripley before traveling to Washington D.C. to provide support to local law enforcement for the 59th Presidential Inauguration. More than 850 Minnesota Guardsmen will join Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen from across the Nation who have been authorized to provide security, communications, medical evacuation and other support to civilian authorities. (Minnesota National Guard video by Sgt. Sydney Mariette)