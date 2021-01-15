USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 15, 2021) Chief Aviation Maintenance Administrationman Kathalynn Perry, assigned to the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), explains why she got the COVID-19 vaccine. Medical personnel and strategic forces were the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Ronald Reagan returned to Yokosuka in November 2020 following a six-month deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erica Bechard)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2021 19:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|780696
|VIRIN:
|210115-N-DL524-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108142293
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
