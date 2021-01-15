USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) 76 Reasons: Reagan Sailors give their reasons for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/780696" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 15, 2021) Chief Aviation Maintenance Administrationman Kathalynn Perry, from Englewood, Colorado, assigned to the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), explains why she got the COVID-19 vaccine. Medical personnel and strategic forces were the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Ronald Reagan returned to Yokosuka in November 2020 following a six-month deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erica Bechard)