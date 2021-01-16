NY 4-H Youth Development brings snacks and refreshments for state partners supporting state efforts to administer COVID-19 vaccines

Ladies from the New York State 4-H Youth Development show their appreciation to state agency partners that support the efforts to provide mass COVID-19 vaccinations administered by the New York State Department of Health at the Javits Convention Center in Manhattan, New York, January 16, 2021.
The National Guard has more than 350 Guardsmen and women deployed to the vaccination site to support staffing for the site. The New York State Department of Health conducts vaccination efforts for essential workers and members of the community over age 75 beginning January 13, 2021. Eligible members of the public can register for a vaccine appointment through the Department of Health website: https://www1.nyc.gov/site/doh/covid/covid-19-vaccines.page. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Maj. Michael O’Hagan)
In order of appearance: Molly Jenks, U.S. Army Sgt. Joshua Escobar, Spc. Maoxing Wu, Sgt. Gerald Wright, Spc. Jerrica H. Bosch, Staff Sgt. Michael Papp and Linda.
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2021 18:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780689
|VIRIN:
|210116-F-SB907-461
|Filename:
|DOD_108142257
|Length:
|00:03:32
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
