    NY 4-H Youth Development brings snacks and refreshments for state partners supporting state efforts to administer COVID-19 vaccines

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2021

    Video by Maj. Michael O'Hagan 

    New York National Guard

    Ladies from the New York State 4-H Youth Development show their appreciation to state agency partners that support the efforts to provide mass COVID-19 vaccinations administered by the New York State Department of Health at the Javits Convention Center in Manhattan, New York, January 16, 2021.
    The National Guard has more than 350 Guardsmen and women deployed to the vaccination site to support staffing for the site. The New York State Department of Health conducts vaccination efforts for essential workers and members of the community over age 75 beginning January 13, 2021. Eligible members of the public can register for a vaccine appointment through the Department of Health website: https://www1.nyc.gov/site/doh/covid/covid-19-vaccines.page. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Maj. Michael O’Hagan)
    In order of appearance: Molly Jenks, U.S. Army Sgt. Joshua Escobar, Spc. Maoxing Wu, Sgt. Gerald Wright, Spc. Jerrica H. Bosch, Staff Sgt. Michael Papp and Linda.

    Date Taken: 01.16.2021
    Date Posted: 01.17.2021 18:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780689
    VIRIN: 210116-F-SB907-461
    Filename: DOD_108142257
    Length: 00:03:32
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, NY 4-H Youth Development brings snacks and refreshments for state partners supporting state efforts to administer COVID-19 vaccines, by Maj. Michael O'Hagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

