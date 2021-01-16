U.S. Soldiers from the Virginia Army National Guard unload cots at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C., Jan. 16, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to the National Capital Region to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Amanda Bodony)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2021 16:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780688
|VIRIN:
|210116-Z-OZ300-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108142211
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, National Guard distributes cots, by SrA Amanda Bodony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
