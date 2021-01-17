Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    W.Va. National Guard Deploys Task Force Response to Washington, D.C. - BRoll

    WV, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2021

    Video by Sgt. Davis Rohrer 

    West Virginia National Guard

    More than 250 Soldiers from the 1/201st FA and our Military Police units departed to DC today on January 17th, 2021. Upon arriving to Fairmont, WV, the soldiers received their gear, weapons, optional COVID-19 Vaccine, and additional Military Police training prior to their tactical movement to our nations Capital. We also have over 200 Soldiers & Airmen on the ground in DC already who will play an important role in supporting DC Fire & Emergency SVCs through the CBRN Enhanced Response Force Package mission. This is the same mission conducted for State of the Unions & previous Inaugurations.

    Date Taken: 01.17.2021
    Date Posted: 01.17.2021 16:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780687
    VIRIN: 210117-Z-BS255-494
    Filename: DOD_108142210
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: WV, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, W.Va. National Guard Deploys Task Force Response to Washington, D.C. - BRoll, by SGT Davis Rohrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    West Virginia
    Inauguration
    D.C.
    National Guard
    COVID19NationalGuard
    InaugurationDay2021

