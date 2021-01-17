More than 250 Soldiers from the 1/201st FA and our Military Police units departed to DC today. Upon arriving to Fairmont, WV, the soldiers received their gear, weapons, optional COVID-19 Vaccine, and additional Military Police training prior to their tactical movement to our nations Capital. We also have over 200 Soldiers & Airmen on the ground in DC already who will play an important role in supporting DC Fire & Emergency SVCs through the CBRN Enhanced Response Force Package mission. This is the same mission conducted for State of the Unions & previous Inaugurations.
This work, W.Va. National Guard Deploys Task Force Response to Washington, D.C., by SGT Davis Rohrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
