Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    W.Va. National Guard Deploys Task Force Response to Washington, D.C.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WV, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2021

    Video by Sgt. Davis Rohrer 

    West Virginia National Guard

    More than 250 Soldiers from the 1/201st FA and our Military Police units departed to DC today. Upon arriving to Fairmont, WV, the soldiers received their gear, weapons, optional COVID-19 Vaccine, and additional Military Police training prior to their tactical movement to our nations Capital. We also have over 200 Soldiers & Airmen on the ground in DC already who will play an important role in supporting DC Fire & Emergency SVCs through the CBRN Enhanced Response Force Package mission. This is the same mission conducted for State of the Unions & previous Inaugurations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2021
    Date Posted: 01.17.2021 15:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 780686
    VIRIN: 210117-Z-BS255-723
    Filename: DOD_108142208
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: WV, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, W.Va. National Guard Deploys Task Force Response to Washington, D.C., by SGT Davis Rohrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    West Virginia
    Inauguration
    D.C.
    National Guard
    COVID19NationalGuard
    InaugurationDay2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT