18th Medical Command (DS) Soldiers volunteer to have portraits taken to represent the natural diversity the Army has created within their unit. The unit's strength is seen by the command to be gleaned from fostering an environment that promotes and practices diversity, equity and inclusion. The photos taken 14 Jan 2021 on Fort Shafter in Hawaii represent Soldiers of many race, color, gender, religion, age, disability and nation origin. Although the photos do not reveal rank of any kind, Soldiers from the ranks of private to general officer are present. The video includes diversity messages and ends with the final part of Martin Luther King Jr.'s famous "I have a dream" audio.
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2021 18:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|780678
|VIRIN:
|210114-A-WB953-646
|Filename:
|DOD_108142126
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, OUR Diversity is OUR Strength, by SFC Caleb Barrieau, identified by DVIDS
