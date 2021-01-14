OUR Diversity is OUR Strength

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



18th Medical Command (DS) Soldiers volunteer to have portraits taken to represent the natural diversity the Army has created within their unit. The unit's strength is seen by the command to be gleaned from fostering an environment that promotes and practices diversity, equity and inclusion. The photos taken 14 Jan 2021 on Fort Shafter in Hawaii represent Soldiers of many race, color, gender, religion, age, disability and nation origin. Although the photos do not reveal rank of any kind, Soldiers from the ranks of private to general officer are present. The video includes diversity messages and ends with the final part of Martin Luther King Jr.'s famous "I have a dream" audio.