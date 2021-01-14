Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    OUR Diversity is OUR Strength

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Caleb Barrieau 

    18th Medical Command (Deployment Support)

    18th Medical Command (DS) Soldiers volunteer to have portraits taken to represent the natural diversity the Army has created within their unit. The unit's strength is seen by the command to be gleaned from fostering an environment that promotes and practices diversity, equity and inclusion. The photos taken 14 Jan 2021 on Fort Shafter in Hawaii represent Soldiers of many race, color, gender, religion, age, disability and nation origin. Although the photos do not reveal rank of any kind, Soldiers from the ranks of private to general officer are present. The video includes diversity messages and ends with the final part of Martin Luther King Jr.'s famous "I have a dream" audio.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.17.2021 18:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 780678
    VIRIN: 210114-A-WB953-646
    Filename: DOD_108142126
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OUR Diversity is OUR Strength, by SFC Caleb Barrieau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Opportunity
    Diversity
    Observance
    MLK
    Equal
    Inclusion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT