U.S. Army 1st Lt. Daniel Hill, assigned to 706 Military Police Company, 102nd Military Police Battalion, 53rd Troop Command, New York Army National Guard, sends a greeting home from Washington, D.C., Jan 16, 2001. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from various states have traveled to the National Capital Region to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (Army National Guard video by Sgt. Michael Bezares)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2021 12:36
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|780676
|VIRIN:
|210116-A-QF857-148
|Filename:
|DOD_108142094
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Hometown:
|WARREN, NY, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Greetings from Washington D.C., 1st Lt. Daniel Hill, by SGT Michael Bezares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT