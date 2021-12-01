Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-roll: Gen Hokanson Capitol Hill troop visits

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jim Greenhill 

    National Guard Bureau

    B-roll of Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson visiting National Guard members preparing to support the upcoming inauguration, U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C., Jan. 12, 2021. National Guard members from several states have traveled to the National Capital Region to provide support to federal and District authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration.

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.16.2021 23:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780667
    VIRIN: 210112-Z-DZ751-0001
    Filename: DOD_108141849
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    TAGS

    National Guard Bureau
    Joint Chiefs of Staff
    inauguration
    Daniel Hokanson

