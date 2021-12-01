B-roll of Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson visiting National Guard members preparing to support the upcoming inauguration, U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C., Jan. 12, 2021. National Guard members from several states have traveled to the National Capital Region to provide support to federal and District authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2021 23:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780667
|VIRIN:
|210112-Z-DZ751-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108141849
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-roll: Gen Hokanson Capitol Hill troop visits, by SFC Jim Greenhill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT