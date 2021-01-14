Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration

    CAMP RIPLEY, MN, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Video by Sgt. Sydney Mariette 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Soldiers from B Troop, 1-94th Cavalry Squadron work as a team during a training exercise in civil disturbance control tactics at Camp Ripley, on January 14, 2021. The cavalry scouts are receiving this training in preparation for their mission to provide support to local law enforcement in Washington D.C. for the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Sydney Mariette)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.16.2021 20:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780661
    VIRIN: 210114-Z-KO357-897
    Filename: DOD_108141754
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MN, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration, by SGT Sydney Mariette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    34th Military Police Company
    Inauguration
    B Troop
    Camp Ripley
    Capitol
    Minnesota National Guard
    257th Military Police Company
    Civil Disturbance training
    CAPDC21
    Operation Capitol Response
    1-94th Cavalry Squadron

