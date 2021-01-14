Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from B Troop, 1-94th Cavalry Squadron work as a team during a training exercise in civil disturbance control tactics at Camp Ripley, on January 14, 2021. The cavalry scouts are receiving this training in preparation for their mission to provide support to local law enforcement in Washington D.C. for the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Sydney Mariette)