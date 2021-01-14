Soldiers from B Troop, 1-94th Cavalry Squadron work as a team during a training exercise in civil disturbance control tactics at Camp Ripley, on January 14, 2021. The cavalry scouts are receiving this training in preparation for their mission to provide support to local law enforcement in Washington D.C. for the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Sydney Mariette)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2021 20:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780661
|VIRIN:
|210114-Z-KO357-897
|Filename:
|DOD_108141754
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|CAMP RIPLEY, MN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration, by SGT Sydney Mariette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
