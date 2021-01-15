Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ANG bring National Guard troops to Washington

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Jessica Young 

    Air National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers with the Illinois, Tennessee, North Carolina National Guard arrive at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Jan. 15, 2021. National Guard members from several states have traveled to the National Capital Region to provide support to federal and District authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration.

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.16.2021 20:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780658
    VIRIN: 210115-Z-KH141-0001
    Filename: DOD_108141713
    Length: 00:12:34
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ANG bring National Guard troops to Washington, by MSgt Jessica Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    State
    National Guard
    CAPDC21

