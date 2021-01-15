U.S. Soldiers with the Illinois, Tennessee, North Carolina National Guard arrive at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Jan. 15, 2021. National Guard members from several states have traveled to the National Capital Region to provide support to federal and District authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2021 20:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780658
|VIRIN:
|210115-Z-KH141-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108141713
|Length:
|00:12:34
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, ANG bring National Guard troops to Washington, by MSgt Jessica Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT