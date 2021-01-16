The staff of the medical group at Maxwell AFB distribute COVID-19 vaccines. These are the first doses to be given at Maxwell.
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2021 18:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780650
|VIRIN:
|210116-F-NC309-756
|Filename:
|DOD_108141677
|Length:
|00:05:06
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution B-Roll, by A1C Ariana Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
