Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ariana Howard 

    Air University Public Affairs

    The staff of the medical group at Maxwell AFB distribute COVID-19 vaccines. These are the first doses to be given at Maxwell.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2021
    Date Posted: 01.16.2021 18:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780650
    VIRIN: 210116-F-NC309-756
    Filename: DOD_108141677
    Length: 00:05:06
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution B-Roll, by A1C Ariana Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    vaccine
    Maxwell AFB
    COVID-19
    Covid Vaccines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT