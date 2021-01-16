Nebraska National Guard Soldiers and Airmen depart from Lincoln, Nebraska, aboard a 155th Air Refueling Wing KC-135R Stratotanker, Jan. 16, 2021. Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts and Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac approved a request for additional support to the D.C. National Guard and law enforcement agencies providing security during the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (Nebraska National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. R. Denise Mommens)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2021 18:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780648
|VIRIN:
|210116-Z-JF418-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108141661
|Length:
|00:05:34
|Location:
|LINCOLN, NE, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Nebraska National Guard Inauguration Support Mission Departure, by TSgt R Denise Mommens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
