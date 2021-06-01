Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    B-roll: Utah National Guard Members Receives COVID-19 Vaccinations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP WILLIAMS, UT, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class John Etheridge 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    The Utah National Guard started vaccinating service members who have been working on the fronts lines supporting the COVID-19 Task Force throughout the state. Service members will continue to receive vaccinations on a voluntary basis and are prioritized based on guidance from the CDC, DOD and other expert agencies.(U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class John Etheridge)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2021
    Date Posted: 01.16.2021 15:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780641
    VIRIN: 210109-Z-BQ261-0001
    Filename: DOD_108141576
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: CAMP WILLIAMS, UT, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll: Utah National Guard Members Receives COVID-19 Vaccinations, by SFC John Etheridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    UTNG
    InThisTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT