    U.S. helicopters conduct unique training with Greek military

    GREECE

    01.14.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Garrett Dipuma and Sgt. Renee Seruntine

    241st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The U.S. Army’s 1st Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), together with Hellenic Armed Forces, executed Eddie’s Odyssey, a first of its kind, joint training mission on Velopoula Island and over the Aegean Sea, Jan. 13-14.

