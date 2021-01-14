The U.S. Army’s 1st Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), together with Hellenic Armed Forces, executed Eddie’s Odyssey, a first of its kind, joint training mission on Velopoula Island and over the Aegean Sea, Jan. 13-14.
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2021 05:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|780618
|VIRIN:
|210114-Z-PJ019-868
|Filename:
|DOD_108141318
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|GR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. helicopters conduct unique training with Greek military, by SSG Garrett Dipuma and SGT Renee Seruntine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
