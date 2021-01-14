Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th ARW fuels Black Sea mission

    SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.14.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron, Aviano Air Base, Italy, are refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, during a mission over the Black Sea, Jan. 14, 2021.

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    TAGS

    F-16
    USAFE
    DoD
    EUCOM
    Air Force
    Black Sea

