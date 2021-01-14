U.S. Airmen from the 60th Medical Group facilitate a flu vaccine point of distribution at hangar 837 Jan. 14, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The POD facilitated the yearly flu vaccine and prepared medical personnel for future large-scale distributions as the COVID-19 vaccine.
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2021 22:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|780611
|VIRIN:
|210115-F-DU706-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108141180
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Travis dispenses more than 1,200 vaccines in a single day, by A1C Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
