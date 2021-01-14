Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Team Travis dispenses more than 1,200 vaccines in a single day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Karla Parra 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from the 60th Medical Group facilitate a flu vaccine point of distribution at hangar 837 Jan. 14, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The POD facilitated the yearly flu vaccine and prepared medical personnel for future large-scale distributions as the COVID-19 vaccine.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 22:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 780611
    VIRIN: 210115-F-DU706-001
    Filename: DOD_108141180
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Travis dispenses more than 1,200 vaccines in a single day, by A1C Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    COVID Vaccine POD Point of Distribution

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT