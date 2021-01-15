video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 18, 2021, the 62nd Airlift Wing is proud to present the MLK and Civil Rights Movement pop-up museum at the McChord Field Chapel Support Center on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash.



The museum highlights the life and legacy of Dr. King as well as his fellow leaders, the impact of youth and celebrities and how the Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s and 1960s led to laws and future fights for civil rights. The museum also highlights many other key players in the civil rights movement, such as Emmett Till, a 14-year-old African-American boy whose death sparked the movement; Malcolm X and the Black Panthers; the Little Rock Nine; and a Wall of Leaders display.



Every year, the third Monday in January is observed in honor of the birth of Dr. King on Jan. 15, 1929. He was the chief spokesperson for nonviolent activism in the CRM, which successfully protested racial discrimination in federal and state law.