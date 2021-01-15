Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MLK and Civil Rights Movement pop-up museum

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Courtesy Video

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 18, 2021, the 62nd Airlift Wing is proud to present the MLK and Civil Rights Movement pop-up museum at the McChord Field Chapel Support Center on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash.

    The museum highlights the life and legacy of Dr. King as well as his fellow leaders, the impact of youth and celebrities and how the Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s and 1960s led to laws and future fights for civil rights. The museum also highlights many other key players in the civil rights movement, such as Emmett Till, a 14-year-old African-American boy whose death sparked the movement; Malcolm X and the Black Panthers; the Little Rock Nine; and a Wall of Leaders display.

    Every year, the third Monday in January is observed in honor of the birth of Dr. King on Jan. 15, 1929. He was the chief spokesperson for nonviolent activism in the CRM, which successfully protested racial discrimination in federal and state law.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 22:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 780609
    VIRIN: 210115-F-OT300-001
    Filename: DOD_108141163
    Length: 00:05:06
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, WA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MLK and Civil Rights Movement pop-up museum, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MLK
    Martin Luther King Jr.
    Civil Rights Movement
    Joint Base Lewis McChord
    62nd Airlift Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT