Air Force Reserve New Year Message

Lt. Gen. Richard Scobee, commander, Air Force Reserve Command, and Chief Master Sgt. Timothy White, command chief, Air Force Reserve Command, deliver a New Year message to the airmen of the Air Force Reserve, January 7, 2021, at Robins Air Force Base, GA. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas A. Priest)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2021 19:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|780605
|VIRIN:
|210115-F-WF811-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_108140996
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
