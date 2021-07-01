Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Reserve New Year Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Priest 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    Lt. Gen. Richard Scobee, commander, Air Force Reserve Command, and Chief Master Sgt. Timothy White, command chief, Air Force Reserve Command, deliver a New Year message to the airmen of the Air Force Reserve, January 7, 2021, at Robins Air Force Base, GA. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas A. Priest)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 19:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 780605
    VIRIN: 210115-F-WF811-9001
    Filename: DOD_108140996
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve
    AFRC
    Happy New Year
    Citizen Airmen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT