    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Carson Tubb with CLB-24 receives the COVID-19 Vaccine

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Fatima Villatoro 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Carson Tubb with Combat Logistics Battalion 24, 2nd Marine Logistics Group talks about why he decided to get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, January. 15, 2021. U.S. Marines with 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine before deployment oversees. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Fatima Villatoro)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 19:01
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 780602
    VIRIN: 210115-M-WX160-1005
    Filename: DOD_108140993
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Vaccine
    24th MEU
    USNORTHCOM
    Camp Lejeune
    deployment
    COVID-19

