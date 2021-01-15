U.S. Navy Lt. Ashley Griggs, Battalion Surgeon with Combat Logistics Battalion 24, 2nd Marine Logistics Group talks about the administering of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to U.S. Marines with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, January. 15, 2021. U.S. Marines with 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine before deployment oversees. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Fatima Villatoro)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2021 19:01
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|780598
|VIRIN:
|210115-M-WX160-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_108140953
|Length:
|00:03:17
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Navy Lt. Ashley Griggs Interview about receiving the COVID-19 Vaccine, by LCpl Fatima Villatoro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
