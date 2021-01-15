U.S. Navy Lt. Ashley Griggs Interview about receiving the COVID-19 Vaccine

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy Lt. Ashley Griggs, Battalion Surgeon with Combat Logistics Battalion 24, 2nd Marine Logistics Group talks about the administering of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to U.S. Marines with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, January. 15, 2021. U.S. Marines with 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine before deployment oversees. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Fatima Villatoro)