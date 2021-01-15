U.S. Navy Sailors with 2nd Medical Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group administer the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to U.S. Marines with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, January. 15, 2021. U.S. Marines with 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine before deployment oversees. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Fatima Villatoro)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2021 19:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780596
|VIRIN:
|210115-M-WX160-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108140936
|Length:
|00:03:44
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Navy Sailors with 2nd Medical Battalion disseminate COVID-19 Vaccine to 24th MEU, by LCpl Fatima Villatoro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
