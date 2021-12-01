New Jersey National Guard Soldiers and Airmen arrive near the Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 12, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2021 20:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780595
|VIRIN:
|210112-Z-NI803-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108140932
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, New Jersey National Guard arrives at Capitol to assist federal and local authorities, by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT