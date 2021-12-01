Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    New Jersey National Guard arrives at Capitol to assist federal and local authorities

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht 

    New Jersey National Guard

    New Jersey National Guard Soldiers and Airmen arrive near the Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 12, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 20:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780595
    VIRIN: 210112-Z-NI803-1001
    Filename: DOD_108140932
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Jersey National Guard arrives at Capitol to assist federal and local authorities, by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Washington
    Capitol
    National Guard
    New Jersey National Guard
    CAPDC21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT