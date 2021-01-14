Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Delaware Army National Guard's 261st Signal Battalion to the Nation’s Capital

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Video by Sgt. Laura Michael 

    101st Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of the Delaware Army National Guard's 261st Signal Battalion depart from Smyrna Readiness Center in route to the National Capitol, January 15, 2021, Smyrna, Del. The Soldiers will join National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several other states to provide support to the district federal and district authorities leading up to the 2021 Presidential Inauguration.

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 19:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780593
    VIRIN: 210114-A-YH047-847
    Filename: DOD_108140927
    Length: 00:04:08
    Location: DC, US

    This work, Delaware Army National Guard's 261st Signal Battalion to the Nation’s Capital, by SGT Laura Michael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #DelawareArmyNationalGuard // The National Guard // Delaware National Guard // CAPDC2021// CAPDC21

