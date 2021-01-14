Delaware Army National Guard's 261st Signal Battalion to the Nation’s Capital

Members of the Delaware Army National Guard's 261st Signal Battalion depart from Smyrna Readiness Center in route to the National Capitol, January 15, 2021, Smyrna, Del. The Soldiers will join National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several other states to provide support to the district federal and district authorities leading up to the 2021 Presidential Inauguration.
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2021 19:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780593
|VIRIN:
|210114-A-YH047-847
|Filename:
|DOD_108140927
|Length:
|00:04:08
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
