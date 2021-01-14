Delaware Army National Guard's 261st Signal Battalion to the Nation’s Capital

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/780593" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the Delaware Army National Guard's 261st Signal Battalion depart from Smyrna Readiness Center in route to the National Capitol, January 15, 2021, Smyrna, Del. The Soldiers will join National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several other states to provide support to the district federal and district authorities leading up to the 2021 Presidential Inauguration.