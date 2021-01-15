Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Secretary of the Navy Kenneth J. Braithwaite - Growing the Fleet

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Navy           

    WASHINGTON - Secretary of the Navy announces the naming of four new ships, the future: Constellation-class Frigate, USS Chesapeake (FFG 64), the, Expeditionary Sea Base, USS Robert E. Simanek (ESB 7), the Virginia-class Attack Submarine, USS Silversides (SSN 807) and the Amphibious Transport Dock Ship, USS Pittsburg (LPD 31). (U.S. Navy video)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 17:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 780585
    VIRIN: 210115-N-NO101-0009
    Filename: DOD_108140912
    Length: 00:04:44
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, WA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of the Navy Kenneth J. Braithwaite - Growing the Fleet, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Amphibious Transport Dock
    Submarine
    U.S. Navy
    Frigate
    Expeditionary Sea Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT