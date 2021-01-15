Secretary of the Navy Kenneth J. Braithwaite - Growing the Fleet

WASHINGTON - Secretary of the Navy announces the naming of four new ships, the future: Constellation-class Frigate, USS Chesapeake (FFG 64), the, Expeditionary Sea Base, USS Robert E. Simanek (ESB 7), the Virginia-class Attack Submarine, USS Silversides (SSN 807) and the Amphibious Transport Dock Ship, USS Pittsburg (LPD 31). (U.S. Navy video)
|01.15.2021
|01.15.2021 17:59
|Package
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, WA, US
