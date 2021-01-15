Joint Base Charleston C-17 4 millionth hour

A C-17 Globemaster III taxis down the flight line in preparation for launch, at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Jan. 15, 2021. The 437th Air Wing is commemorating the four millionth worldwide flight hour milestone in the C-17 Globemaster III on behalf of all units that operate the aircraft.
