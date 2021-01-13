U.S Army Pfc. Destiny Hairson, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Virginia National Guard, and Airman 1st Class Laurence Rogers, 192nd Wing, Virginia National Guard, discuss their support to the nation’s capital. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2021 17:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780576
|VIRIN:
|210113-Z-MQ826-0111
|Filename:
|DOD_108140819
|Length:
|00:05:41
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Virginia Guard Soldiers, Airmen standing guard in D.C., by SSgt Bryan Myhr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT