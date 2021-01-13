Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Virginia Guard Soldiers, Airmen standing guard in D.C.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Virginia National Guard

    U.S Army Pfc. Destiny Hairson, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Virginia National Guard, and Airman 1st Class Laurence Rogers, 192nd Wing, Virginia National Guard, discuss their support to the nation’s capital. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 17:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780576
    VIRIN: 210113-Z-MQ826-0111
    Filename: DOD_108140819
    Length: 00:05:41
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Virginia
    National Guard
    CAPDC21

