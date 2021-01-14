National Guard Secure D.C.

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Sgt. Sean Lifdergren, assigned to the 104th Military Police Battalion, 53rd Troop Command, New York National Guard, speaks about serving in Washington, D.C., during the lead up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 14 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from various states have traveled to the DIstrict to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Michael Bezares)