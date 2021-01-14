Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard Secure D.C.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Video by Sgt. Michael Bezares 

    138th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Sean Lifdergren, assigned to the 104th Military Police Battalion, 53rd Troop Command, New York National Guard, speaks about serving in Washington, D.C., during the lead up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 14 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from various states have traveled to the DIstrict to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Michael Bezares)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 17:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 780574
    VIRIN: 210114-A-QF857-783
    Filename: DOD_108140796
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

