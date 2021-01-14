U.S. Army Sgt. Sean Lifdergren, assigned to the 104th Military Police Battalion, 53rd Troop Command, New York National Guard, speaks about serving in Washington, D.C., during the lead up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 14 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from various states have traveled to the DIstrict to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Michael Bezares)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2021 17:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|780574
|VIRIN:
|210114-A-QF857-783
|Filename:
|DOD_108140796
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, National Guard Secure D.C., by SGT Michael Bezares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
