    Illinois Army National Guard military police mobilize to Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2021, for presidential inauguration support (b-roll)

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Paul Helmig 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    00:00 - Air transportation specialists with the 182nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, load Illinois Army National Guard 333rd Military Police Company equipment onto a C-130H Hercules in Peoria, Ill., prior to the company’s mobilization to Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2021, in support of the 59th presidential inauguration.

    01:24 - Military police with the 333rd Military Police Company, Illinois Army National Guard, board a 182nd Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules in Peoria, Ill., heading to Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2021, in support of the 59th presidential inauguration.

    01:57 - A C-130H Hercules assigned to the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, carrying soldiers with the Illinois Army National Guard 333rd Military Police Company starts engines in Peoria, Ill., heading to Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2021, in support of the 59th presidential inauguration.

    02:42 - U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dishon Rambo, an airlift/special mission aircraft maintenance specialist with the 182nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, marshals a C-130H Hercules transporting the Illinois Army National Guard 333rd Military Police Company from Peoria, Ill., to Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2021, in support of the 59th presidential inauguration.

    03:23 - A C-130H Hercules assigned to the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, transporting the Illinois Army National Guard 333rd Military Police Company departs from Peoria, Ill., to Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2021, in support of the 59th presidential inauguration.

    04:11 - A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 126th Air Refueling Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, arrives at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria, Ill., to transport military police with the Illinois Army National Guard 233rd and 933rd Military Police Companies to Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2021, in support of the 59th presidential inauguration.

    04:26 - Military police with the Illinois Army National Guard 233rd and 933rd Military Police Companies await takeoff in a KC-135 Stratotanker from Peoria, Ill, to Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2021, in support of the 59th presidential inauguration.

    04:38 - Illinois National Guardsmen load equipment into a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 126th Air Refueling Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, prior to departure from Peoria, Ill, to Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2021, in support of the 59th presidential inauguration.

    04:50 - A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 126th Air Refueling Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, departs the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria, Ill., transporting military police with the Illinois Army National Guard 233rd and 933rd Military Police Companies to Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2021, in support of the 59th presidential inauguration.

    (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Paul Helmig)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 16:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780572
    VIRIN: 210115-Z-QB509-1001
    Filename: DOD_108140605
    Length: 00:05:56
    Location: PEORIA, IL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Illinois Army National Guard military police mobilize to Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2021, for presidential inauguration support (b-roll), by SrA Paul Helmig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    presidential inauguration
    Air Force
    Army
    Army National Guard
    DANG

