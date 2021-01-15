Illinois Army National Guard military police mobilize to Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2021, for presidential inauguration support (b-roll)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



00:00 - Air transportation specialists with the 182nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, load Illinois Army National Guard 333rd Military Police Company equipment onto a C-130H Hercules in Peoria, Ill., prior to the company’s mobilization to Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2021, in support of the 59th presidential inauguration.



01:24 - Military police with the 333rd Military Police Company, Illinois Army National Guard, board a 182nd Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules in Peoria, Ill., heading to Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2021, in support of the 59th presidential inauguration.



01:57 - A C-130H Hercules assigned to the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, carrying soldiers with the Illinois Army National Guard 333rd Military Police Company starts engines in Peoria, Ill., heading to Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2021, in support of the 59th presidential inauguration.



02:42 - U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dishon Rambo, an airlift/special mission aircraft maintenance specialist with the 182nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, marshals a C-130H Hercules transporting the Illinois Army National Guard 333rd Military Police Company from Peoria, Ill., to Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2021, in support of the 59th presidential inauguration.



03:23 - A C-130H Hercules assigned to the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, transporting the Illinois Army National Guard 333rd Military Police Company departs from Peoria, Ill., to Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2021, in support of the 59th presidential inauguration.



04:11 - A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 126th Air Refueling Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, arrives at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria, Ill., to transport military police with the Illinois Army National Guard 233rd and 933rd Military Police Companies to Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2021, in support of the 59th presidential inauguration.



04:26 - Military police with the Illinois Army National Guard 233rd and 933rd Military Police Companies await takeoff in a KC-135 Stratotanker from Peoria, Ill, to Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2021, in support of the 59th presidential inauguration.



04:38 - Illinois National Guardsmen load equipment into a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 126th Air Refueling Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, prior to departure from Peoria, Ill, to Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2021, in support of the 59th presidential inauguration.



04:50 - A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 126th Air Refueling Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, departs the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria, Ill., transporting military police with the Illinois Army National Guard 233rd and 933rd Military Police Companies to Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2021, in support of the 59th presidential inauguration.



(U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Paul Helmig)