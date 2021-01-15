The 127th Wing honors the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
This year's theme, "Remember! Celebrate! Act! A Day On, Not A Day Off!" celebrates the legacy of Dr. King by encouraging Airmen to participate in an act of service this MLK Day. Whether it's service to the community, an organization, or a family member, the greatest way to honor Dr. King's vision for an equal and just nation is to reach out to fellow citizens and serve.
#MichiganNationalGuard #127thWing #CornerstoneMICommunities #ExcellenceInAllWeDo #WeStandReady #MING #ANG #MLKDay
#TeamSelfridge #ADayOnNotADayOff #RememberCelebrateAct #MartinLutherKingJr
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2021 15:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|780564
|VIRIN:
|210115-F-JK012-614
|Filename:
|DOD_108140519
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 127th Wing Honors Dr. King, by SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
