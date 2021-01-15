Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    127th Wing Honors Dr. King

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    The 127th Wing honors the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
    This year's theme, "Remember! Celebrate! Act! A Day On, Not A Day Off!" celebrates the legacy of Dr. King by encouraging Airmen to participate in an act of service this MLK Day. Whether it's service to the community, an organization, or a family member, the greatest way to honor Dr. King's vision for an equal and just nation is to reach out to fellow citizens and serve.

    #MichiganNationalGuard #127thWing #CornerstoneMICommunities #ExcellenceInAllWeDo #WeStandReady #MING #ANG #MLKDay
    #TeamSelfridge #ADayOnNotADayOff #RememberCelebrateAct #MartinLutherKingJr

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 127th Wing Honors Dr. King, by SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Martin Luther King Jr.
    Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    Air Force
    Michigan National Guard
    127th Wing

