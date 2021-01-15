127th Wing Honors Dr. King

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/780564" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 127th Wing honors the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

This year's theme, "Remember! Celebrate! Act! A Day On, Not A Day Off!" celebrates the legacy of Dr. King by encouraging Airmen to participate in an act of service this MLK Day. Whether it's service to the community, an organization, or a family member, the greatest way to honor Dr. King's vision for an equal and just nation is to reach out to fellow citizens and serve.



#MichiganNationalGuard #127thWing #CornerstoneMICommunities #ExcellenceInAllWeDo #WeStandReady #MING #ANG #MLKDay

#TeamSelfridge #ADayOnNotADayOff #RememberCelebrateAct #MartinLutherKingJr