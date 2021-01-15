Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CWOC Class 21-02 student completes cold-water immersion training at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                              

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    This short clip shows a service member, a student in the Cold-Weather Operations Course Class 21-02, participating in cold-water immersion training Jan. 15, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The training is part of the curriculum for CWOC. A large hole is cut in the ice at the lake by CWOC staff, then a safe and planned regimen is followed to allow each participant to jump into the icy water. Emergency-response personnel are also nearby in case they’re needed. As each student took the plunge into the icy-cold water, making sure they also went under water, their reaction was immediate. CWOC students are trained on a variety of cold-weather subjects, including snowshoe training and skiing as well as how to use ahkio sleds and other gear. Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to survive and operate in a cold-weather environment. (Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 15:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780561
    VIRIN: 210115-A-OK556-994
    Filename: DOD_108140468
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, CWOC Class 21-02 student completes cold-water immersion training at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort McCoy

    Wisconsin
    training
    Fort McCoy
    CWOC

