CWOC Class 21-02 student completes cold-water immersion training at Fort McCoy

This short clip shows a service member, a student in the Cold-Weather Operations Course Class 21-02, participating in cold-water immersion training Jan. 15, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The training is part of the curriculum for CWOC. A large hole is cut in the ice at the lake by CWOC staff, then a safe and planned regimen is followed to allow each participant to jump into the icy water. Emergency-response personnel are also nearby in case they’re needed. As each student took the plunge into the icy-cold water, making sure they also went under water, their reaction was immediate. CWOC students are trained on a variety of cold-weather subjects, including snowshoe training and skiing as well as how to use ahkio sleds and other gear. Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to survive and operate in a cold-weather environment. (Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2021 15:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780557
|VIRIN:
|210115-A-OK556-244
|Filename:
|DOD_108140444
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
