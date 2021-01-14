During the birthday week of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Keesler is aiming to honor the legacy of MLK and his contributions for tackling diversity.
This was our MLK Panel featuring Rev. Eric Dickey.
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2021 12:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|780530
|VIRIN:
|210114-F-GH505-901
|Filename:
|DOD_108140251
|Length:
|00:23:04
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MLK Panel featuring Rev. Eric Dickey. part 2/2, by Andrew Whitman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT