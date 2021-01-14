Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MLK Panel featuring Rev. Eric Dickey. part 2/2

    UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Video by Andrew Whitman 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    During the birthday week of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Keesler is aiming to honor the legacy of MLK and his contributions for tackling diversity.
    This was our MLK Panel featuring Rev. Eric Dickey.

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 12:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 780530
    VIRIN: 210114-F-GH505-901
    Filename: DOD_108140251
    Length: 00:23:04
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MLK Panel featuring Rev. Eric Dickey. part 2/2, by Andrew Whitman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Keesler Air Force Base

    Keesler

