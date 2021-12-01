Virginia, DC leaders visit 116th IBCT Soldiers guarding nation’s capital

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser speak with members of the Virginia National Guard’s 2nd Squadron, 183rd Cavalry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Jan. 12, 2021, in Washington, D.C. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr)