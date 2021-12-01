Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser speak with members of the Virginia National Guard’s 2nd Squadron, 183rd Cavalry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Jan. 12, 2021, in Washington, D.C. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2021 11:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780527
|VIRIN:
|210112-Z-MQ826-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108140178
|Length:
|00:06:06
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Virginia, DC leaders visit 116th IBCT Soldiers guarding nation’s capital, by SSgt Bryan Myhr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
