    178th Wing January RSD Briefing

    SPRINGFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Amber Mullen 

    178th Wing

    The Monthly RSD briefing for 178th Wing Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Amber Mullen)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 11:28
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 780520
    VIRIN: 210115-F-OC810-1001
    Filename: DOD_108139999
    Length: 00:13:14
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, OH, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    178th Wing

