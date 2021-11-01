Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan National Guard adminsters Covid-19 Vaccine

    CHARLOTTE, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Tristan Viglianco 

    Michigan National Guard

    The Michigan National Guard administers the COVID-19 vaccine in Charlotte, Michigan .Soldiers and Airmen are assisting civilian healthcare organizations with the distribution and administration of vaccines.

    Date Taken: 01.11.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 09:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780518
    VIRIN: 210111-F-ZH169-562
    Filename: DOD_108139988
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: CHARLOTTE, MI, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan National Guard adminsters Covid-19 Vaccine, by SrA Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    Covid 19
    Covid Vaccine

