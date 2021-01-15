Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Semipalatinsk as U.S. National Security Arena: In Conversation with Vayl Oxford and Laura Holgate

    UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Video by Andrea Chaney 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    DTRA Director Vayl Oxford and Ambassador (ret.) Laura Holgate sat down to discuss their roles in #SecuringSemipalatinsk and applications for broader U.S. national security challenges #CTR30

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 09:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 780516
    VIRIN: 210115-D-HT311-504
    Filename: DOD_108139982
    Length: 00:55:40
    Location: US

    TAGS

    CTR
    DTRA
    KZ
    AMB

