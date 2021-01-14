Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    41st FAB COVID Q&A - Ep. 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    01.14.2021

    Video by Spc. Ryan Barnes 

    41st Field Artillery Brigade

    Lt. Col. Benjamin Ingram, 41st Field Artillery Brigade Surgeon, and Maj. Philip Garretsen, 41st Field Artillery Brigade Judge Advocate, answer some questions in regards to COVID Vaccination and the new legal restrictions being put in place.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 05:00
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 780509
    VIRIN: 210114-A-BJ454-994
    Filename: DOD_108139898
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 41st FAB COVID Q&A - Ep. 1, by SPC Ryan Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vaccines
    Restrictions
    41st Field Artillery Brigade
    COVID-19
    COVID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT