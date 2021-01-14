Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mortar Marines | Marines with TRT conduct mortar training

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.14.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Moises Rodriguez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S Marines with 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), conduct annual mortar training on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 14, 2021. Marines with Tactical Readiness and Training Platoon participated in a 60 millimeter mortar range to complete annual training requirements and maintain mission readiness. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 05:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 780505
    VIRIN: 210114-M-LN574-0001
    Filename: DOD_108139819
    Length: 00:06:22
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    This work, Mortar Marines | Marines with TRT conduct mortar training, by LCpl Moises Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    3rd MLG
    mortar range
    TRT

