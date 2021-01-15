Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Operates Through Record-Breaking December Snowfall

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.15.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. JaoTorey Johnson 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Joint and allied personnel at Misawa Air Base executed mission-essential training and defense operations directly supporting the Indo-Pacific Command mission while simultaneously receiving a record breaking 72.4 inches of snowfall during the month of December in 2020.

    This work, Misawa Operates Through Record-Breaking December Snowfall, by SSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Misawa Air Base
    USPACOM
    JASDF
