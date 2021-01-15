Misawa Operates Through Record-Breaking December Snowfall

Joint and allied personnel at Misawa Air Base executed mission-essential training and defense operations directly supporting the Indo-Pacific Command mission while simultaneously receiving a record breaking 72.4 inches of snowfall during the month of December in 2020.
