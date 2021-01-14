U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), conduct annual training on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 14, 2021. Marines with Tactical Readiness and Training Platoon participated in a 60 millimeter mortar range to complete annual training requirements and maintain mission readiness. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force's comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2021 05:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|780502
|VIRIN:
|210114-M-LN574-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108139808
|Length:
|00:06:22
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Mortar Marines | Marines with TRT conduct a mortar range, by LCpl Moises Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT