    DA Retention Training (DART) 2021

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    01.07.2021

    Video by Sgt. Khylee Woodford 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jessica Vereen and Sgt. 1st Class Mary Lacerda, career counselors assigned to Area Support Group - Kuwait, share information about an upcoming Department of the Army Retention Training course, January 7, 2020 on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Khylee Woodford)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 02:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 780501
    VIRIN: 210107-A-FS682-697
    Filename: DOD_108139780
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Retention
    Army
    Training
    DART

