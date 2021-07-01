U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jessica Vereen and Sgt. 1st Class Mary Lacerda, career counselors assigned to Area Support Group - Kuwait, share information about an upcoming Department of the Army Retention Training course, January 7, 2020 on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Khylee Woodford)
This work, DA Retention Training (DART) 2021, by SGT Khylee Woodford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
