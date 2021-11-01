Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    18th WG Covid-19 Vaccine

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    01.11.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Demond Mcghee 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    SM video of Kadena Air Base service members receiving covid-19 vaccines in the Risner Fitness Center.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 00:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 780497
    VIRIN: 210115-F-VL625-001
    Filename: DOD_108139675
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th WG Covid-19 Vaccine, by SrA Demond Mcghee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    US Pacific Command (USPACOM)

    TAGS

    USPACOM
    vaccination
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    Covid-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT