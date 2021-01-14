Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guard takes on new COVID-19 mission: vaccinations

    VA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Peter Morrison 

    National Guard Bureau

    For many National Guard members who supported COVID-19 response efforts, 2020 was filled with conducting tests, sanitizing facilities, providing logistical support, delivering meals and distributing personal protective equipment. 

    Now, the Guard can add another mission to a fight that is approaching the one-year mark: supporting vaccinations.  

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 21:56
    This work, Guard takes on new COVID-19 mission: vaccinations, by SFC Peter Morrison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guard
    Vaccine
    The National Guard
    COVID
    #inthistogether

