Guard takes on new COVID-19 mission: vaccinations

For many National Guard members who supported COVID-19 response efforts, 2020 was filled with conducting tests, sanitizing facilities, providing logistical support, delivering meals and distributing personal protective equipment.
Now, the Guard can add another mission to a fight that is approaching the one-year mark: supporting vaccinations.
