U.S. Marine Capt. Will Cobb, a civil affairs officer with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and a native of Cabot, Vermont, answers a letter from Valley View Elementary School in Roy, Utah, at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan. Dear Valley View is a series of video responses from the Marines and Sailors of the 31st MEU to a 6th grade class curious about life in the military. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Danny Gonzalez)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2021 18:31
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|780464
|VIRIN:
|210114-M-M0331-1056
|Filename:
|DOD_108139320
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|CABOT, VT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
